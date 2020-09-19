AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:AB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. 799,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 96.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 463,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

