Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the August 15th total of 11,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ALLY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,251,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,115. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 81.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 76,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,525,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,308,000 after purchasing an additional 127,626 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 528,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 112,200 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

