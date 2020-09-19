Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 871,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of AAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,958. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.