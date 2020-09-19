Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Update

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 757,800 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 871,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,958. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

