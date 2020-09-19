Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINE. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PINE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,070. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 775.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

