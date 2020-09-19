Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NYSE:MO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,663,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.
Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.