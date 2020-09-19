Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Down 18.1% in August

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE:MO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 22,663,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,491. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.