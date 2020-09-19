Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 496,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 15.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 69,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACH. ValuEngine raised shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

About Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

