America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

America Movil SAB de CV ADR (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV by 19.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 56.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 51.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

AMOV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. 1,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,533. America Movil SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

