America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a speculative buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. New Street Research upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a speculative buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.