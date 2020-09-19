American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $304,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

