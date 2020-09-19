American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,186. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 831.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 483.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

