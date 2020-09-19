American Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,314 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,781% compared to the average daily volume of 123 call options.

AFG stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after purchasing an additional 154,734 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,244 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.