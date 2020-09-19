American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

In related news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6,900.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,637,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,298.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,850,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,064 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,006,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,089,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,412 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.