American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

AMNB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 56,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. American National BankShares has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. American National BankShares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

