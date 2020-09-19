American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

APEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,535. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $414.02 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,547.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,330. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

