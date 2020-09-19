American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of American Tower from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.69.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $245.50 on Wednesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.