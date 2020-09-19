American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.41.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in American Woodmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Woodmark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

