AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.14% of AmerisourceBergen worth $29,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,238 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,237,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,619,000 after acquiring an additional 185,124 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $311,256.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,533.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,297. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average of $93.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.