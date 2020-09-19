AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Short Interest Update

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.83. 1,582,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,426. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total transaction of $531,517.76. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock worth $4,812,297. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

