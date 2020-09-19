AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 3,740 Shares of Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AME stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $103.94.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AMETEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.54.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

