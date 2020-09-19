Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Amex Exploration (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

