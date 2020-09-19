Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $252.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.08.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.72. 6,042,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day moving average of $231.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

