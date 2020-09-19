Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,020 Shares of Stock

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,020 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $10,200.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,482 shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $14,805.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMHC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.05. 45,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,667. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.