Analysts Anticipate Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. 2,682,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

