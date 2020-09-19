Analysts Anticipate Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Atlassian reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Atlassian from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. 1,157,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,203. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.03. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

