Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post $46.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.01 million and the highest is $47.00 million. Camden National posted sales of $42.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $182.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $182.18 million to $183.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.50 million, with estimates ranging from $168.09 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $6,909,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $1,426,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Camden National in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Camden National by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 146,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Camden National has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $460.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.95.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

