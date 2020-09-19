Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.24 Billion

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to report sales of $17.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.06 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $74.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.26 billion to $74.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $71.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.53 billion to $73.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 363.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,185,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,433,324. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

