Analysts Anticipate Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.28. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 14.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 280.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.