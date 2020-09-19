Analysts Anticipate Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to post $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.51 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $13.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.32 billion to $14.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.21 billion to $16.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.21.

GPS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 15,657,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,901,432. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,285,946 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613,511 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in GAP by 2,279.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,203,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $37,860,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in GAP by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,274,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

