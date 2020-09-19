Analysts Anticipate PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post $52.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $45.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $214.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.13 million to $224.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $251.11 million, with estimates ranging from $242.21 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAR Technology.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million.
In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PAR Technology stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 503,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $789.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $46.49.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.
