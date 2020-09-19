Analysts Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.07. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Range Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Range Resources by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,356 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,482,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,717,841. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.37.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.