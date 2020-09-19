Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Realty Income by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 687,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE O traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. 3,852,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.
The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.
About Realty Income
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.
Recommended Story: Resistance Level
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.