Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 43,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Realty Income by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 687,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 57,015 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 31,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.35. 3,852,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.