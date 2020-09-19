Analysts Anticipate Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.55 Million

Brokerages expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to report $180.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $179.02 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $164.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $732.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $721.77 million to $741.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $980.12 million, with estimates ranging from $933.23 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.73.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.75. 1,365,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,472. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $515.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $460.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total transaction of $565,440.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total transaction of $39,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,569 shares of company stock worth $2,681,986. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

