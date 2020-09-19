Analysts Anticipate Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post sales of $52.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $75.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $229.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.40 million to $230.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $345.35 million, with estimates ranging from $336.90 million to $353.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 998,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 176,049 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 474,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WPRT traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. 80,502,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $307.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 1.86.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

