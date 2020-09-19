Analysts Expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCLI. BidaskClub upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Sankesh Abbhi purchased 46,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $607,659.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,494.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Setboun acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,930 shares of company stock valued at $828,557 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 26.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 132.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

BCLI traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $15.09. 612,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

