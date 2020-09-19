Analysts Expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.14 Million

Brokerages expect Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) to post $441.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $437.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.87 million. Eaton Vance posted sales of $433.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cfra upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NYSE EV traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 1,054,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,903. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

