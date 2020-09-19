Analysts Expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) will announce sales of $74.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.30 million and the lowest is $72.62 million. Inogen reported sales of $91.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $325.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.89 million, with estimates ranging from $344.26 million to $370.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter worth $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,373 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 507,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,511. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $634.84 million, a P/E ratio of 95.90 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

