Analysts Expect John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) will post $391.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.65 million and the highest is $393.10 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $489.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.00. 483,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,576. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Deck sold 280 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $29,061.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,883 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,146.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.86, for a total transaction of $29,658.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,580 shares of company stock valued at $882,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 66.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after buying an additional 54,362 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

