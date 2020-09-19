Analysts Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post $21.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.35 million to $23.40 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $13.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $114.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.07 million to $158.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $182.21 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $227.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of KPTI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

In other news, insider John Demaree acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,769,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 30,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

