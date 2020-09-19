Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to announce sales of $8.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.89 billion. Magna International posted sales of $9.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $31.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.07 billion to $31.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $36.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.09 billion to $38.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.32. Magna International had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Magna International from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magna International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.10. 756,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,318. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.17, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the second quarter worth $160,192,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Magna International by 37.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,713,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,293,000 after acquiring an additional 465,654 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Magna International by 5.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,601,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,073 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $67,504,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Magna International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,672 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.