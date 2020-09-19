Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

MLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

MLND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 184,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,937. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

