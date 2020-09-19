Analysts Expect Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01).

MLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.96.

MLND stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.62. 184,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,937. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.