Analysts Expect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Nokia Oyj posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nokia Oyj.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia Oyj (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.