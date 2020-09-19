Analysts Expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Oil and Gas.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NOG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198,525. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

