Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.61 Million

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) to announce sales of $246.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $253.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.70 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $233.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year sales of $991.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $993.05 million, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.85. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

