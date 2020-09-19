Analysts Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.13 Million

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to post $328.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 145,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKOH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,681. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.63. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

