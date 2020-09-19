Analysts Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RLMD) to post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.45) to ($3.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Relmada Therapeutics.

Shares of RLMD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 154,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,776. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

