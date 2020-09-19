Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings. Superior Drilling Products posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDPI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 217,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

