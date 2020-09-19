Analysts Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post $31.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.10 billion and the highest is $32.32 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $127.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.72 billion to $129.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $132.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.72 billion to $138.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,621,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,308,582. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.54. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,131.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,783 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

