Analysts Set Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) PT at $18.02

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $8,602,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $15,435,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $4,745,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,862,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

