Analysts Set City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Target Price at $69.83

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHCO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in City during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in City by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in City in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.68. 273,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,155. City has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, analysts expect that City will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

