Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT at $59.29

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.97. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,660,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 56,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

